Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) versus Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Financial Contrast

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 17.02% 8.15% 5.47% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Duckhorn Portfolio and Real Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Real Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Duckhorn Portfolio has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Real Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 7.12 $55.96 million $0.54 38.57 Real Brands $10,000.00 6,131.54 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Real Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

Real Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

