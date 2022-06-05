Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.91. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $118,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,528 shares of company stock valued at $670,265. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

