E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.83) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of EONGY opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.3799 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. E.On’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

