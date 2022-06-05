Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the highest is $5.04. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of $2.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.52 to $18.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.33 to $16.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

