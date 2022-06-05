Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Edap Tms reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

EDAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 13,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $233.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.30 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

