EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.27) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.