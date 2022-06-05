EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $23.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.27) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

EDRVF stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

