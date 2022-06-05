Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of EMLAF opened at $33.01 on Friday. Empire has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

