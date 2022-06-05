Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC increased their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$41.21 on Friday. Empire has a 1 year low of C$36.20 and a 1 year high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.56. The company has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$65,534.56. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total value of C$510,124.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,996.52.

Empire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.