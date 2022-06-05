Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Endeavour Silver posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $709.72 million, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

