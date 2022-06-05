Enovis (ENOV) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enovis to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis’ rivals have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Enovis Competitors -151.52% -47.32% -13.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovis and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion $71.66 million 50.13 Enovis Competitors $1.29 billion $145.58 million 34.47

Enovis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Enovis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enovis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis Competitors 389 1413 2351 87 2.50

Enovis presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 62.26%. Given Enovis’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Enovis beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

