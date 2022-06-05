Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 million, a PE ratio of 245.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,805 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

