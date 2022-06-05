Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. Essent Group has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,822,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

