ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.97 Million

Brokerages predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $327.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.40 million and the highest is $330.70 million. ExlService posted sales of $275.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after buying an additional 216,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 619,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,730,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

