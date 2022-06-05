F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $517,578.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,285.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after acquiring an additional 117,350 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in F45 Training by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 354,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 501,691 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

