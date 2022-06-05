Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million.
FSS stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
