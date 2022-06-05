Financial Analysis: Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) vs. Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelera Innovations has a beta of 5.42, indicating that its stock price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Accelera Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Better Therapeutics and Accelera Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 752.27%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Accelera Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 4,155.36 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accelera Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Accelera Innovations (Get Rating)

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

