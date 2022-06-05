Financial Analysis: Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get BioNTech alerts:

This table compares BioNTech and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 55.13% 122.24% 86.07% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -73.06% -42.32%

This table compares BioNTech and Jasper Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $22.45 billion 1.71 $12.18 billion $57.45 2.74 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioNTech and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 7 6 0 2.46 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioNTech presently has a consensus target price of $257.27, indicating a potential upside of 63.14%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 413.70%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than BioNTech.

Volatility & Risk

BioNTech has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioNTech beats Jasper Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.