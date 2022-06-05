Financial Comparison: G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) versus Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A Dynatronics 1.11% 2.99% 1.31%

19.5% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Dynatronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.25 $2.00 million $0.00 -66,500.00

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than G Medical Innovations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for G Medical Innovations and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 351.13%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Summary

Dynatronics beats G Medical Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days. It also develops Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System, a solution that provides continuous real time monitoring of vital signs and biometrics. In addition, it offers monitoring services, including independent diagnostic testing facility monitoring and private monitoring services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company provides therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubings, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

