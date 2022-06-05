Financial Contrast: LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) versus Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) and LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -161.94% -709.52% -48.18% LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -30.05% 1.65%

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intersect ENT and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $106.75 million 8.95 -$159.63 million ($4.79) -5.90 LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intersect ENT and LMF Acquisition Opportunities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 3 0 0 2.00 LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus target price of $28.28, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than LMF Acquisition Opportunities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats LMF Acquisition Opportunities on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc. operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting; VENSURE Navigable and Stand-alone balloon, a sterile and single-use device, used to access and treat frontal, sphenoid sinus, and maxillary ostia in adults using a trans-nasal approach; and CUBE Navigation System, a virtual guidance platform for high precision ENT and ENT related skull-base surgeries. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

