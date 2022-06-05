Financial Review: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) versus Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lindblad Expeditions and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 2 3 0 2.60 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.38%.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -60.53% N/A -15.65% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% -1.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $147.11 million 4.99 -$119.21 million ($2.60) -5.54 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company also provides luxury cycling and adventure tours worldwide under the DuVine name; active small group and private custom journeys throughout the United States national park under the Off the Beaten Path brand name; and curated active small group and private custom journeys that are centered around cinematic walks led by the local guides under the Classic Journeys name. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

