Financial Review: Park National (NYSE:PRK) versus Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Park National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.35 $3.13 million $1.19 9.62 Park National $475.80 million 4.14 $153.95 million $9.15 13.26

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 24.60% N/A N/A Park National 31.96% 13.66% 1.51%

Risk & Volatility

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chino Commercial Bancorp and Park National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Park National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park National beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. Chino Commercial Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

