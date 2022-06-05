Financial Review: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) vs. Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jaguar Mining and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 156.85%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and TMC the metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $151.47 million 1.21 $34.19 million $0.31 8.13 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 14.66% 10.99% 8.54% TMC the metals N/A -158.48% -50.62%

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements. It currently holds 32,000 hectares of mineral rights in Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

