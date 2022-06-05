Financial Review: Valaris (NYSE:VAL) vs. Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Noble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Noble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.12%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Noble.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Noble’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.74 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A Noble $1.31 billion 0.01 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -0.03

Noble has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -291.76% -344.10% -138.77% Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78%

Summary

Noble beats Valaris on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Noble (Get Rating)

Noble Holding Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of November 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Corporation plc and changed its name to Noble Holding Corporation plc in November 2020. Noble Holding Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On July 31, 2020, Noble Corporation plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

