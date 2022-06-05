Financial Survey: NeoGames (NGMS) versus Its Rivals

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NeoGames to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares NeoGames and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeoGames
|$50.46 million
|$4.65 million
|-1,362.00
|NeoGames Competitors
|$996.05 million
|-$74.95 million
|67.95
Profitability
This table compares NeoGames and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeoGames
|-0.38%
|9.83%
|5.46%
|NeoGames Competitors
|-2,737.81%
|-1.13%
|-206.04%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeoGames and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NeoGames
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|NeoGames Competitors
|73
|273
|384
|10
|2.45
NeoGames currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.55%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 49.94%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its rivals.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
42.4% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
NeoGames has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ rivals have a beta of -0.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
NeoGames beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
