Financial Survey: Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) & Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) and Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omeros and Nuvectis Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $73.81 million 2.12 $194.24 million $3.13 0.80 Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omeros has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectis Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and Nuvectis Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -136.61% N/A -37.53% Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Omeros and Nuvectis Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 2 1 1 1 2.20 Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Omeros presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1,116.00%. Nuvectis Pharma has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.84%. Given Omeros’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than Nuvectis Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omeros beats Nuvectis Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. Its clinical programs also consist of PPAR? (OMS405) that is in Phase II to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; PDE7 (OMS527), which is in Phase I trial for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders; and MASP-3 (OMS906) that is in Phase I trial for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders. The company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; longer-acting second generation antibody targeting MASP-2; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Its preclinical programs also include GPR174 Inhibitors and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell and Adoptive T-Cell Therapies for various cancers; and G protein-coupled receptor targets for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

