Financial Survey: Oatly Group (OTLY) versus Its Peers

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oatly Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $643.19 million -$212.39 million -8.80 Oatly Group Competitors $8.37 billion $1.19 billion 4.58

Oatly Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group. Oatly Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -39.96% -20.87% -16.55% Oatly Group Competitors -406.25% -12.39% -5.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oatly Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 7 12 0 2.55 Oatly Group Competitors 424 1382 1378 33 2.32

Oatly Group currently has a consensus target price of 14.37, suggesting a potential upside of 254.83%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Oatly Group competitors beat Oatly Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

