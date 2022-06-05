Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne Acquires 100,000 Shares

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,723,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,992,580.

Bradley Collier Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 5,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,248.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 5,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,463.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 25,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$66,250.00.

Shares of Firan Technology Group stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$50.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.54. Firan Technology Group Co. has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$3.50.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$3.50 to C$3.20 and set a “n/a” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.