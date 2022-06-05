First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $13.59 Per Share

Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $13.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $13.57 and the highest is $13.60. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings of $15.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $63.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $62.69 to $63.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $85.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.57 to $90.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Citizens BancShares.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.53 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $684.60 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $610.67 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $655.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $749.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.
In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $731,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after purchasing an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.