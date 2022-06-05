Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.68. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$3.48 and a one year high of C$8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$156,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,028,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,960,333.05.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.