Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$199.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at C$2,714,595. Insiders sold a total of 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552 over the last ninety days.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$180.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$192.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$183.56. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$158.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$427.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

