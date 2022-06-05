FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $737.96 Million

Brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCNGet Rating) will announce sales of $737.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $734.01 million and the highest is $741.90 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $711.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $166.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.55. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $170.81.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 45.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,122,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,915,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $271,000.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Earnings History and Estimates for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

