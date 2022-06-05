Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23% Genetron -101.62% -41.44% -34.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Genetron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.73 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -11.01 Genetron $83.47 million 1.64 -$77.87 million ($0.95) -1.59

Genetron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genetron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exact Sciences and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 113.11%. Genetron has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 562.25%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Genetron on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Genetron (Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

