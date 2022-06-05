Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.95. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

GSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $22,068,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSL opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $840.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.