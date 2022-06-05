Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 861,215 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 105.4% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 971,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 498,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 216.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 285,885 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 215,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,583,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

