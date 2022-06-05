Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of GH stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

