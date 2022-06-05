H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will post sales of $965.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $973.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.80 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $827.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FUL. Citigroup lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

FUL opened at $72.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $81.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

