Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Critical Review

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SM Energy and Halcon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63 Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

SM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.92%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Halcon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.62 billion 2.33 $36.23 million $2.63 19.10 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Halcon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 11.07% 26.11% 9.27% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SM Energy beats Halcon Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Halcon Resources (Get Rating)

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

