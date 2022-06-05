Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.35 Million

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) to report $99.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.50 million and the lowest is $96.88 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $73.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $410.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.94 million to $419.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $580.63 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

HRMY stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.63. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $6,368,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,965,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $19,942,474 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

