Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.35 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) to report $99.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.50 million and the lowest is $96.88 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $73.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $410.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.94 million to $419.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $580.63 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

HRMY stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.63. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $6,368,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,965,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $19,942,474 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after buying an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.