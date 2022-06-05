Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.37. Hayward has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. Hayward’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $16,406,326.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,728,572 shares in the company, valued at $357,112,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $76,913.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $826,302.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,802,997 shares of company stock worth $136,183,069. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after buying an additional 2,031,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hayward by 8,262.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,935 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth $15,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hayward by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

