Head to Head Analysis: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) versus Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and Qutoutiao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 11.80 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -148.96 Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.04 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.09

DigitalOcean has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33% Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DigitalOcean and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 1 8 0 2.89 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Qutoutiao on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Qutoutiao (Get Rating)

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

