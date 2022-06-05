Head to Head Comparison: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 2.25% 79.21% 6.47% Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $71.89 billion 0.20 $1.62 billion $2.83 10.93 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Albertsons Companies and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 7 5 0 2.21 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 0 0 2.00

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus price target of $32.42, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus price target of 29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Albertsons Companies.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. As of February 26, 2022, it operated 2,276 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,722 pharmacies, 1,317 in-store branded coffee shops, 402 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

