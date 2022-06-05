Head to Head Comparison: Hippo (HIPO) vs. Its Competitors

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hippo to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hippo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million -$371.40 million -0.22 Hippo Competitors $13.34 billion $2.88 billion 71.56

Hippo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hippo has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hippo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hippo Competitors 758 3217 2777 166 2.34

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 237.41%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Hippo Competitors -0.60% 3.30% 0.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hippo rivals beat Hippo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

