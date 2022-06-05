Head to Head Comparison: Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) vs. Its Peers

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) is one of 940 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Unicycive Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -$10.02 million -0.92 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $249.52 million -2.89

Unicycive Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Unicycive Therapeutics. Unicycive Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unicycive Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors 6533 21282 43494 872 2.54

Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 882.14%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 123.64%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -113.11% -91.23% Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors -3,144.60% -1,459.41% -9.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics peers beat Unicycive Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

