Head to Head Comparison: Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) vs. Its Peers

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) is one of 940 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Unicycive Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unicycive Therapeutics
|N/A
|-$10.02 million
|-0.92
|Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors
|$1.86 billion
|$249.52 million
|-2.89
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unicycive Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Unicycive Therapeutics
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors
|6533
|21282
|43494
|872
|2.54
Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 882.14%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 123.64%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unicycive Therapeutics
|N/A
|-113.11%
|-91.23%
|Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors
|-3,144.60%
|-1,459.41%
|-9.11%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
19.3% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Unicycive Therapeutics peers beat Unicycive Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
