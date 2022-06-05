Head to Head Comparison: WalkMe (WKME) & Its Rivals

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) is one of 407 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare WalkMe to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WalkMe and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00 WalkMe Competitors 2904 13836 25075 694 2.55

WalkMe presently has a consensus target price of $22.78, suggesting a potential upside of 130.54%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 56.12%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WalkMe and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $193.30 million -$95.81 million -5.61 WalkMe Competitors $1.74 billion $274.48 million -44,128.57

WalkMe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -45.72% -33.65% -21.35% WalkMe Competitors -30.70% -64.68% -8.03%

Summary

WalkMe competitors beat WalkMe on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

