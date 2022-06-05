Head-To-Head Contrast: Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) vs. Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Expro Group and Select Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Select Energy Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Expro Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.74%. Select Energy Services has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.29%. Given Expro Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Select Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and Select Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 1.87 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -8.30 Select Energy Services $764.62 million 1.30 -$42.22 million ($0.16) -54.44

Select Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group. Select Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -16.28% -1.72% -1.26% Select Energy Services -1.35% -5.29% -3.96%

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent pipeline infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals, water treatment solutions, and services used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymers, viscosity, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping service companies. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

