Head to Head Contrast: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) versus Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.8% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Value Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 7.23 $38.66 million $0.68 16.51 Value Line $40.39 million 15.25 $23.28 million $2.74 23.61

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Value Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 45.66% 15.14% 13.23% Value Line 64.97% 35.49% 20.89%

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Value Line pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Value Line beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Value Line (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; investment analysis software; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

