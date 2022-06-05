Head to Head Survey: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) vs. AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and AutoWeb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoWeb 1 1 0 0 1.50

AutoWeb has a consensus target price of $2.92, indicating a potential upside of 477.56%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and AutoWeb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A AutoWeb $71.58 million 0.10 -$5.66 million ($0.77) -0.66

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AutoWeb.

Risk and Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoWeb has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -109.51% 9.04% AutoWeb -14.11% -76.04% -28.23%

Summary

AutoWeb beats Tiga Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. Its products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's website; and Payment Pro, a dealer website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.