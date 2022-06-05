Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

HLIO opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

