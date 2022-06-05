Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HDVTY opened at $0.83 on Friday. Henderson Investment has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
